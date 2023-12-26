HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fire last night leaves four apartments damaged at a The Fairmount Luxury Apartments near Hillcroft at Neff Street in southwest Houston. The Houston Fire Department said the fire broke out around 11:15 p.m.. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the second floor inside the two-story apartment building.
No injuries were reported. No word on the cause.
