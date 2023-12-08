CYPRESS CREEK, Texas (KIAH) — The Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable deputies and the Cypress Creek Fire Department spent some time Thursday putting out multiple vehicle fires.
Video captures shows the vehicles were parked at an area Target in the 21400 block of Tomball Parkway. Thankfully, no one was injured. The fire is still under investigation.
- Man shot and killed while on FaceTime with his girlfriend, HPD says
- Which states leave the best — and worst — tips at restaurants? New report explains
- Man found shot dead near north Houston bus stop, HCSO says
- Florida senator urges probe into alleged ‘sewage garlic’ from China
- Out-of-state travel for abortions doubled since 2020