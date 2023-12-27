HOUSTON (KIAH) — We have an update on a huge fire we first told you about on Tuesday.

One person is facing charged for starting the fire at the The Fairmount Luxury Apartments near Hillcroft at Neff Street in southwest Houston. The Houston Fire Department said the fire broke out around 11:15 p.m.. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the second floor inside the two-story apartment building.

No injuries were reported.

Now, Armando Perez, 30, is facing charges as he stands accused of intentionally setting the fire. The blaze quickly spread to several units quickly, leaving several families without a place to sleep.