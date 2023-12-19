Fireworks Safety

Using fireworks is illegal in the City of Houston and parts of Harris County.

Local fireworks laws

A Texas House Bill allows for the transportation of fireworks, but restrictions including where fireworks are located inside the vehicle and if they are opened or unopened. See HB1813 for more information >>>

The City of Houston will continue to enforce, in compliance with state law, fire and safety regulations within the city. Harris County residents should also be aware that the Houston Fire Department will be enforcing the fireworks ban in the Limited Purpose Annexation Areas.

Fines range from $500 – $2000 for each individual illegal firework.

Kids caught with fireworks

With regard to injuries, although firework injuries are seen in all age groups, more than one-third of the victims are under the age of 15. Authorities no longer issue warnings due to the seriousness of the firework laws. If a child or minor is caught with fireworks, the child or minor’s parent or guardian will receive the fine even if they were unaware of the minor’s possession and/or usage.

Fireworks laws in Harris County

Sparklers get as hot as 1200 degrees Fahrenheit, account for 25 percent injuries seen at hospitals. Even though it is legal to buy, possess, and use consumer fireworks (1.4G) in the unincorporated areas of Harris County, there are some places you cannot use fireworks even in the unincorporated county. Such as near churches, hospitals an asylum, a licensed child care center, or a public or private primary or secondary school or institution of higher education unless the person receives authorization in writing from that organization.

Fireworks hazards to avoid

Although fireworks and celebrations go together, especially during the holiday season, they can be dangerous when used improperly; causing serious burn and eye injuries. Someone can also lose a limb or cause explosions with fireworks when used improperly.

Each holiday, thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using fireworks. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) an estimated 19,500 fires started by fireworks were reported to local US fire departments each year. The NFPA estimates about 44 percent of injuries are due to burns.

Reporting fireworks

Citizens should report all complaints regarding the illegal use of fireworks directly to the HPD Tel-communicator (non-emergency line) at 713-884-3131. If the citizen believes that there may be a fire and/or medical emergency related to the use of fireworks, he/she should dial 9-1-1 and request the HFD.

For more safey information on summer safety tips, including heat and water safety visit this https://houstontx.gov/fire/safetyinfo/SummerSafety.html

Fireworks Safety Rules