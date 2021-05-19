ACTIVE TRAFFIC INCIDENTS IN HOUSTON

ALERTS Harris County Flood Control District

KIAH weather with NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

LOCAL AND NATIONAL FLOOD RESOURCES

CW39 Chief meteorologist talks with Rice University about how climate is impacting rising water

Rice University and Texas Medical Center Flood Alert System – An integrated system utilizing radar, rain gage information, bayou stage data, and hydrologic modeling for the purpose of issuing flood warnings and forecasts for the Rice University/TMC Complex.​

Take these steps to prepare yourself from dangerous weather:

Have an emergency plan – Create an emergency plan and review it with everyone in your home. Make sure everyone knows the safest location in the home.

Stock up on supplies – Be sure to have the proper necessities, such as water, blanket, first aid kits, flashlights, batteries, radios and any pet care items.

Out–of-town contact – Make sure to have an out-of-state friend or family member as a contact, so they can check on your whereabouts.

Follow emergency instructions – Follow all instructions from authorities regarding evacuation and other safety protocols. Check radio, television or other media outlets for emergency information.

Have an evacuation route – Make sure you know your evacuation route before the hurricane hits and keep a full tank of gas.

Protect important documents – Make sure important documents such as ID cards and other vital information are placed in a secured, waterproof container.

Don’t forget about the pets – Have pet essentials handy, such as: pet food, medications, toys and other pet needs.

Animal Care Preparation For Disaster

Ready Harris is urging folks with livestock to include all your animals in your plans.

Be sure your pets’ vaccinations are up-to-date on parasite preventatives. Reserve board and shelter or some safe haven if you need to evacuate without them. It’s essential that they be immune to contagious diseases in a vulnerable situation.

Arrange ahead of time to have your pets stay with friends or relatives who reside in a safe area. Contact shelters, animal hospitals or other places that might accept animals during a disaster. Try to make their safe haven along an evacuation route.

Update your pets’ collars with proper ID tags and make microchip information. Pets can get lost easily, especially if they become scared. Keep printed photographs of your pets with you in case your phone that contains snapshots isn’t working during a disaster.

Prepare and carry an emergency pet supply kit that includes: Each pet’s medical records Supplements and medications Pet carriers of proper size Lots of pet food and water Leashes and collars, and a muzzle or two if necessary

Try to keep your pets as calm as possible during stormy weather, or when you’re traveling together.

MORE NATIONAL WEATHER RESOURCES