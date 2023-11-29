HOUSTON (KIAH) — Urban Harvest will host their 2nd annual Women in Agriculture Conference on December 8 at The UHD Science Technology Building. This one-day event will highlight the daily challenges and opportunities women in agriculture face. Growers, educators, and community members are invited to come together to learn, network, and provide small-business support to each other.

WHEN: Friday, December 8

8:30 am – 3:30 pm

WHERE: The UHD Science Technology Building, 315 North Main St. Houston, TX 77002

COST: Early bird $25 Regular, $50, tickets.