Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

#30. Ranosh Authentic Middle Eastern Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3402 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77063-5665

#29. Cafe Mawal

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6006 Fairdale Ln, Houston, TX 77057-6102

#28. Abdallah’s Lebanese Restaurant and Bakery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $

– Address: 3939 Hillcroft St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77057-7721

#27. Afghan Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Afghan

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6413 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77081-3101

#26. Mary’z Mediterranean Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4500 Washington Ave Suite 200, Houston, TX 77007-5476

#25. Shawarma King

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern

– Price: $

– Address: 3121 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77057-5803

#24. Zabak’s Mediterranean Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Middle Eastern

– Price: $

– Address: 5901 Westheimer Rd Ste G, Houston, TX 77057-7607

#23. Wael’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2449 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058-1519

#22. Craft Pita

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1920 Fountain View Dr, Houston, TX 77057-3206

#21. Tahini Plus

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6180 HW 6 North, Houston, TX 77084

#20. La Fendee Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1042 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-2725

#19. Avesta Persian Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Persian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2691 Wilcrest Dr Suite A Westheimer Road At Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX 77042-3247

#18. Alwadi Mediterranean Sandwiches

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean

– Price: $

– Address: 15655 John F Kennedy Blvd Ste J, Houston, TX 77032-2313

#17. Petit Cafe Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1250 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77077-2191

#16. Bijan’s Persian Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Persian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5922 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77036-3354

#15. Sawa Mediterranean Restaurant & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 16608 El Camino Real, Houston, TX 77062-5815

#14. Mary’z Mediterranean Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5825 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057-6314

#13. Cafe Lili

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5757 Westheimer Rd Ste 112, Houston, TX 77057-5721

#12. Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Lebanese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12360 Westheimer Road Suite A, Houston, TX 77077

#11. Sayad Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12225 Westheimer Rd Ste H, Houston, TX 77077-6062

#10. Arpi’s Phoenicia Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12151 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077-6785

#9. Istanbul Grill and Deli Turkish Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5613 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005-3218

#8. Pasha Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2325 University Blvd, Houston, TX 77005-2641

#7. Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $

– Address: 912 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

#6. Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8383 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77063-2711

#5. Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8236 Kirby Dr Near Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX 77054-1605

#4. Cafe Caspian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12126 Westheimer Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77077-6665

#3. Phoenicia Specialty Foods

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,485 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, Mediterranean

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1001 Austin St, Houston, TX 77010-3005

#2. Kasra Persian Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9741 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77042-3960

#1. Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4738 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77096-1637

