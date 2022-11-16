Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.

#30. Ranosh Authentic Middle Eastern Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3402 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX 77063-5665
#29. Cafe Mawal

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Middle Eastern
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6006 Fairdale Ln, Houston, TX 77057-6102
#28. Abdallah’s Lebanese Restaurant and Bakery

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Price: $
– Address: 3939 Hillcroft St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77057-7721
#27. Afghan Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Afghan
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6413 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77081-3101
#26. Mary’z Mediterranean Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4500 Washington Ave Suite 200, Houston, TX 77007-5476
#25. Shawarma King

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (19 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern
– Price: $
– Address: 3121 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77057-5803
#24. Zabak’s Mediterranean Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Middle Eastern
– Price: $
– Address: 5901 Westheimer Rd Ste G, Houston, TX 77057-7607
#23. Wael’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2449 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058-1519
#22. Craft Pita

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (16 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1920 Fountain View Dr, Houston, TX 77057-3206
#21. Tahini Plus

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (12 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: not available
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6180 HW 6 North, Houston, TX 77084
#20. La Fendee Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1042 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-2725
#19. Avesta Persian Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Persian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2691 Wilcrest Dr Suite A Westheimer Road At Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX 77042-3247
#18. Alwadi Mediterranean Sandwiches

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mediterranean
– Price: $
– Address: 15655 John F Kennedy Blvd Ste J, Houston, TX 77032-2313
#17. Petit Cafe Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (51 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1250 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX 77077-2191
#16. Bijan’s Persian Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Persian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5922 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77036-3354
#15. Sawa Mediterranean Restaurant & Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 16608 El Camino Real, Houston, TX 77062-5815
#14. Mary’z Mediterranean Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5825 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057-6314
#13. Cafe Lili

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5757 Westheimer Rd Ste 112, Houston, TX 77057-5721
#12. Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Middle Eastern, Lebanese
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 12360 Westheimer Road Suite A, Houston, TX 77077
#11. Sayad Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Middle Eastern
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 12225 Westheimer Rd Ste H, Houston, TX 77077-6062
#10. Arpi’s Phoenicia Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 12151 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077-6785
#9. Istanbul Grill and Deli Turkish Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5613 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005-3218
#8. Pasha Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, European
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2325 University Blvd, Houston, TX 77005-2641
#7. Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Price: $
– Address: 912 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
#6. Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8383 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77063-2711
#5. Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 8236 Kirby Dr Near Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX 77054-1605
#4. Cafe Caspian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 12126 Westheimer Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77077-6665
#3. Phoenicia Specialty Foods

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,485 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, Mediterranean
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1001 Austin St, Houston, TX 77010-3005
#2. Kasra Persian Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9741 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77042-3960
#1. Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4738 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77096-1637
