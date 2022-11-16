Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable bento box for lunch or a fine-dining experience for date night, Stacker has you covered—this list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor will help guide you to the right roll. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Nobu Houston

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5115 Westheimer Road Suite 3515, Houston, TX 77056

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Ginza Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5868 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77057-3066

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Akashi Fusion and Sushi Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5440 El Dorado Blvd Suite 1800, Houston, TX 77059-5001

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. KA Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1901 N Shepherd Dr Ste. 1, Houston, TX 77008-3778

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Sushi Miyagi

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10600 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072-5233

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Kirin II Japanese Seafood Buffet

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7615 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070-5701

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Asahi Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8236 Kirby Dr Suite 200, Houston, TX 77054-1605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Tokyo Bowl

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2402 Bay Area Blvd Ste N, Houston, TX 77058-1565

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Mikoto Ramen and Sushi Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12155 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Ichibon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 18206 Egret Bay Blvd, Houston, TX 77058-3256

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Akashi Sushi Fusion Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2271 Northpark Dr, Houston, TX 77339-1744

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. RA Sushi Bar Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (124 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 799 Town and Country Blvd Suite 234, Houston, TX 77024-4598

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. RA Sushi Bar Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3908 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027-5006

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Sushi Jin

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14670 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77079-7517

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Michiru

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3800 Southwest Fwy Suite 104, Houston, TX 77027-7574

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Michuri Sushi and Asian

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 20911 Gulf Freeway, Houston, TX

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Izakaya Wa

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12665 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77024-4978

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Osaka Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 515 Westheimer Rd Suite E, Houston, TX 77006-2931

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. The Blue Fish on Washington

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5820 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007-5139

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Aka Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2390 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098-2204

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Roka Akor – Houston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2929 Weslayan St., Houston, TX 77027

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. MF Sushi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1401 Binz St # 100, Houston, TX 77004-8097

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Oishii Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3764 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77046-3704

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Nippon Japanese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4464 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77006-5826

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Uptown Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1131 Uptown Park Blvd Ste 14, Houston, TX 77056-3227

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Redfish Seafood Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 19550 State Highway 249, Houston, TX 77070-3002

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Kuu Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (137 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Wine Bar, Japanese

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 947 Gessner Rd #a180, Houston, TX 77024-2516

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Sage 400 Japanese Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2800 Sage Rd Ste A400, Houston, TX 77056-6003

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Kata Robata

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3600 Kirby Dr Ste H, Houston, TX 77098-3941

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Uchi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (855 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 904 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3920

– Read more on Tripadvisor