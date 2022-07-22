Keto diet pills help you get into ketosis faster to burn fat as your body’s primary energy source, convert it into ketones and lose weight faster.

Here are some common myths about diet, exercise, and our overall health: Contrary to popular belief, coffee does NOT stunt your growth . . . eating eggs does NOT cause high cholesterol . . . and getting 10,000 steps per day ISN’T a magic number for being healthy.

1. Myth: Coffee stunts your growth. Fact: In reality, genetics determine your height. In fact, coffee isn’t linked to any medical conditions except for a slight, temporary increase in blood pressure.

2. Myth: Eating eggs causes high cholesterol. Fact: Eggs have almost no effect on your cholesterol . . . and a Harvard analysis of two studies even suggests that eating eggs can IMPROVE your heart health.

3. Myth: 10,000 steps is the key to getting healthy. Fact: Walking is great exercise, but it’s tough to make a blanket recommendation for everyone. Plus, a study earlier this year found a better number of steps to aim for is probably 6,000 to 8,000.

4. Myth: Social media can inspire you to diet and exercise. Fact: Researchers have found that it can actually lead to body dissatisfaction and distorted eating when you compare yourself to other people’s bodies and weight.