Here are some common myths about diet, exercise, and our overall health: Contrary to popular belief, coffee does NOT stunt your growth . . . eating eggs does NOT cause high cholesterol . . . and getting 10,000 steps per day ISN’T a magic number for being healthy.
1. Myth: Coffee stunts your growth. Fact: In reality, genetics determine your height. In fact, coffee isn’t linked to any medical conditions except for a slight, temporary increase in blood pressure.
2. Myth: Eating eggs causes high cholesterol. Fact: Eggs have almost no effect on your cholesterol . . . and a Harvard analysis of two studies even suggests that eating eggs can IMPROVE your heart health.
3. Myth: 10,000 steps is the key to getting healthy. Fact: Walking is great exercise, but it’s tough to make a blanket recommendation for everyone. Plus, a study earlier this year found a better number of steps to aim for is probably 6,000 to 8,000.
4. Myth: Social media can inspire you to diet and exercise. Fact: Researchers have found that it can actually lead to body dissatisfaction and distorted eating when you compare yourself to other people’s bodies and weight.
