$.63 McDonald’s Egg McMuffin Nov. 18 for app users

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Egg McMuffin turns 50 so McDonalds is going to sell the popular breakfast sandwich for it’s original price this Thursday.
The drive-thru giant announced the $.63 sandwich sale on Twitter with four selections to choose from.
The only trick is, you have to order it through the app.
