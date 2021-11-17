$.63 McDonald’s Egg McMuffin Nov. 18 for app users

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Egg McMuffin turns 50 so McDonalds is going to sell the popular breakfast sandwich for it’s original price this Thursday.

The drive-thru giant announced the $.63 sandwich sale on Twitter with four selections to choose from.

$0.63 egg mcmuffins this thurs only on the app.

how are you celebrating? pic.twitter.com/8oc46fKutV — McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 16, 2021

The only trick is, you have to order it through the app.