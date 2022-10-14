HOUSTON (KIAH) — Do you want free donuts? Do you want to want to celebrate the Houston Astros win on Thursday?

Well, you can do both on Friday morning as the Astros are having a “Stro-Nut Giveaway” at the Shipley Do-Nuts shop at 2723 Yale Street in the Heights from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Everyone who stops by from that time will get one free Astros-themed donut. Also, Orbit, the Astros’ mascot, will be there to say hi from 8 to 9 a.m. The Astros Shooting Stars and Shuttle Crew will also be on hand.

This is all to celebrate the Astros taking a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday evening at Minute Maid Park. They can go for the sweep with a win in Seattle on Saturday at 3 p.m. Houston time.