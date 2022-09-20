DALLAS (KDAF) — September 22 is the first official day of fall and more fall-flavored items are coming to stores nationwide.

Popular Austin-based sparkling water brand Waterloo Sparkling Water has announced two new fall flavors ahead of the season: Spiced Apple and Cranberry.

Officials say the brand’s new Spiced Apple offers a unique fall experience with flavor profiles of crisp apple, spices and sweet cider notes, to make you feel like you’re sitting by a firepit.

Waterloo Spiced Apple Sparkling Water

“After 50 versions over nine months of development, we found the perfect balance of warm baked and fresh crisp apple flavors with cinnamon and spice notes, landing on an apple pie filling finish with hints of vanilla sweetness. That’s when we knew we nailed it,” Adam Price, SVP of Operations and Flavor Development Lead at Waterloo, said in a news release.

Cranberry is also making a comeback this season, a crisp and vibrant flavor with all of the best flavor notes of cranberry.

“We think our fans – and our retailer partners — will love our Spiced Apple. It is a differentiated addition to the season’s assortment, alongside Cranberry, which is making a return appearance after a successful debut last fall,” Price said in a new release.

