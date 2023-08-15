HOUSTON (CW39) — During the summer, outdoor activities and lots of food, including barbeques are everywhere. But, with hot temperatures still heating up Texas, some of the best relief after BBQ comes in the form of ice cream.

Now Uber One and Van Leeuwen are teaming up to release a limited-edition flavor: Uber One BBQ Gold Cornbread Crumble. This will be a limited-edition item, that can only be purchased by Uber One Exclusive members. This will offer ice cream lovers and BBQ fans alike the perfect summer twist.

It’s called BBQ Gold Cornbread Crumble! It features a sweet harvest corn ice cream base with delightful honey cornbread chunks and a tangy-sweet BBQ swirl finish. It will cost you $10.50 per pint. Uber One members receive 10% off deliveries and $0 Delivery Fee.

You can also pick up a pint of BBQ Gold Cornbread Crumble by flashing your Uber One membership on your app in person at a Van Leeuwen location.

To order the Uber One BBQ Gold Cornbread Crumble, open the Uber Eats app and click the Van Leeuwen banner or search for Van Leeuwen if you’re near a location. Add the ice cream to your Uber Eats cart and your order will be delivered shortly after.