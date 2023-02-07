Americans are expected to eat 1.42 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday, but some states have a bigger hankering than others. (Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”

Best $0.25 Cent Wings near me in Houston

10. Front Porch Pub

9. Spotlight Karaoke

8. Chimac

7. The Phoenix on Westheimer

6. T-Bones Sports Pub

5. Griff’s (burned down in Jan. 2023)

4. Wings’n Things

3. Porch Swing Pub

2. Fire Wings

