HOUSTON (CW39) If you want good soul food in Houston, there are many options to choose from.
Spots just south of downtown inlcude:
Sure, there are several options for soul food in Houston on the south side and the north and west side.
Cheapest options include
Houston Soul Food This Is It Soul Food is the main soul food restaurant most native Houstonians are most familiar with to serve the best soul food in or most well known at least.
They claim to be the original soul food restaurant in Houston “bringing every meal that Sunday feel since 1959.
Their menu includes soul food items include:
- oxtails
- fried fish
- fried chicken
- smothered chicken
- smothered pork chops
- ham hocks
- chitterlings
- pepper steak gumbo
- meatloaf
- chicken and dumplings
- Turkey wings
- beef short ribs
Sides
- Black Eyed Peas
- candied yams
- cabbage
- rice and gravy
- Mac and cheese
- Greens
- green beans
- Pinto beans
- mashed potatoes
- dressing
- okra and tomatoes