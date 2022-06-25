HOUSTON (CW39) If you want good soul food in Houston, there are many options to choose from.

Spots just south of downtown inlcude:

Sure, there are several options for soul food in Houston on the south side and the north and west side.

Cheapest options include

Houston Soul Food This Is It Soul Food is the main soul food restaurant most native Houstonians are most familiar with to serve the best soul food in or most well known at least.

They claim to be the original soul food restaurant in Houston “bringing every meal that Sunday feel since 1959.

Their menu includes soul food items include:

oxtails

fried fish

fried chicken

smothered chicken

smothered pork chops

ham hocks

chitterlings

pepper steak gumbo

meatloaf

chicken and dumplings

Turkey wings

beef short ribs

Sides

Black Eyed Peas

candied yams

cabbage

rice and gravy

Mac and cheese

Greens

green beans

Pinto beans

mashed potatoes

dressing

okra and tomatoes