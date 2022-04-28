HOUSTON (KIAH) — The famous Blue Bell ice cream, made in nearby Brenham, Texas, has a new flavor for those chocolate and peanut butter lovers out there.

The ice cream company announced a new flavor called Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload that are heading to stores now.

Blue Bell describes the new flavor as “a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream loaded with chocolate[1]coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.”

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell.

“Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly mixed together in one carton!”

The new flavor is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Meanwhile, Blue Bell announced another flavor for this month called Bride’s Cake, which is almond ice cream with white cake pieces in a rich amaretto cream cheese icing. It is sold in both half gallon and pint sizes.

Also, Southern Blackberry Cobbler returns to stores in the half gallon size. The flavor is a creamy ice cream with a luscious blackberry flavor combined with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl.