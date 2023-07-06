HOUSTON (KIAH)– Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with a new flavor to be released this week.

The new flavor is Monster Cookie Dough! Monster Cookie Dough was created with a creamy mixture of vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.

Source: Blue Bell

Blue Bell Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm said, “If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces and, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

Monster Cookie Dough will be available for a limited time in half gallon and pint sizes. Dr. Pepper Float Ice Cream is also now in stores.

The new flavor is a collaboration between two iconic Texas brands, Blue Bell and Dr. Pepper. Dr. Pepper Float is a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr. Pepper flavored sherbet. Blue Bell also recently introduced Java Jolt Ice Cream. The flavor combines delicious Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl. You can keep up with all of the new flavors at www.Bluebell.com.