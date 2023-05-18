HOUSTON (KIAH) — Want to have an ice cream float ready-made? Two iconic Texas brands, Blue Bell and Dr Pepper, have teamed up to create a new flavor in stores now. Dr Pepper Float is the new flavor and it’s available in just 23 states where Blue Bell is available.

The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell. Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl. Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell Vice President, Sales and Marketing

Dr Pepper Float ice cream is made up of creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet.

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” shared John Alvarado, Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”

Dr Pepper Float is available in the pint and half-gallon sizes and on shelves now through 2024.