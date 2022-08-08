HOUSTON (CW39) Houston based Bun B’s Trill Burgers to host two pop-ups where Houstonians can try the newly popular sought-after smashburgers.

Trill Burgers will offer its full menu including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

First pop-up

The first pop-up will be at 8th Wonder Brewery, located at 2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003 on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 12-6 p.m.

Second pop-up

The second will be in front of Houston City Hall, located at 901 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, in downtown Houston on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 3-7 p.m.

Working in conjunction with the City of Houston, the city hall event promises a family-friendly environment with Trill Burgers complemented by some of Bun B’s favorite local food trucks. Kroger will be the Official Grocery Partner of the event. More information is to come regarding vendors and special entertainment.

Bun B and 8th Wonder are longtime collaborators, with two trill-inspired offerings – the Trillionaire Watermelon Herbal Seltzer and the limited-release Brew GK Apple Kolsch – created by the brewery.

Following the upcoming pop-ups, Trill Burgers – owned by Bun B, Andy Nguyen and Nick Scurfield – plans to open its first brick-and-mortar location in Houston soon.

About Trill Burgers Trill Burgers is a smashburger concept owned by Bun B (Bernard Freeman), restaurateur Andy Nguyen and publicist Nick Scurfield. Launched in Houston in 2021 with a series of pop-ups, Trill Burgers features an OG Trill Burger with 44 Farms Texas beef, Trill Sauce and pickles on a Martin’s Potato Rolls bun; a Grilled Onion burger with caramelized onions; and a vegan smashburger. Trill Burgers has become a fixture at major events including Coachella; Rolling Loud Miami; Pharrell’s Something in the Water in Washington, D.C.; ComplexCon; and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. It has been a hit with celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, David Hasselhoff, Ken Griffey Jr. and James Harden. www.trillburgers.com