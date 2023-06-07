HOUSTON (KIAH) — On June 7, Houston rapper Bun B opened the first brick-and-mortar location for his popular smash burger concept.

“It’s been a dream for us, and it’s actually coming true,” Bun B said. “It’s been our sole goal to open up an establishment where we can serve you guys Trill Burgers consistently at a high level on a daily basis. And now we’re ready to do it. We are now officially open for business, ready to serve you.”

The menu will feature novelty items including: The OG Burger, Trill Sauce, and Vegan Baby G kids meals. The brick-and-mortar location is cashless and currently offers dine-in and walk-up ordering only, with seating for 125 guests. Representatives say the drive-thru service will open soon.

Trill Burgers is located in Montrose at 3607 S. Shepherd Drive.