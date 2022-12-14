HOUSTON (KIAH) – The pop-ups across Houston have taken the city by storm. Now, Bun B is expanding his award-winning smash burger concept.

Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. According to a press release, the restaurant will be located at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in the Montrose neighborhood. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s longest-running James Coney Island locations.

“It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one,” Bun B said. “We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open these doors to the city of Houston and eventually the world.”

Trill Burgers was a vendor at the 2022 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, selling almost 12,000 burgers in three weeks, and participated in Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke fundraiser this fall. It also hosted a fundraiser for victims of the Astroworld tragedy in 2021.