HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts for graduates in the class of 2022.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating graduating seniors on May 25 with its “Free Senior Dozen Day!”

For one day only, Krispy Kreme will give graduates eight original glazed doughnuts and four custom 2022 doughnuts.

Custom doughnuts include:

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing, and decorated with a “2.”

is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing, and decorated with a “2.” Original Glazed, White Iced “0” Doughnut is our Original Glazed doughnut decorated with white icing “0.”

“0” Doughnut is our Original Glazed doughnut decorated with white icing “0.” Cake Batter Filled Doughnut is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing, and decorated with a “2.”

is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing, and decorated with a “2.” Strawberry Iced Kreme™ Filled Doughnut is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing, and decorated with a “2.”

Graduates are required to wear Class of 2022 “swag,” ranging from clothing such as shirts and jackets to graduation caps and gowns.

In a statement, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer shared why the company is celebrating seniors this year.

With the return of graduation ceremonies and a sense of ‘normal,’ it would be easy to forget how much of these seniors’ high school or college years were turned upside down by COVID‑19… We didn’t forget, so we’re celebrating their perseverance and accomplishments! Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme

Family and friends of the grad can purchase a limited-edition specialty Graduate Dozen for celebrations from May 26 through the 29.

The Graduate Dozen will not be available for purchase on May 25 as Krispy Kreme serves up free Senior Day Dozens to as many graduates as possible.

