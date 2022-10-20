HOUSTON (KIAH)

Houston’s favorite Mexican restaurants – Hugo’s, Caracol, Xochi and URBE – invite Houstonians to celebrate Dia de los Muertos at any – or all! – of the sister restaurants.

Día de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, is when the deceased are honored and their spirits welcomed for a visit to earthly friends and family. The holiday is a festive time to welcome these souls back to this world. In Mexico, the festival is an exuberant celebration with music, preparation of altars, figures of skeletons, incense, food, flowers and photographs. Chef Hugo Ortega and Restaurateur Tracy Vaught have celebrated the holiday at their restaurants since each has opened.

Each of the H Town Restaurant Group Mexican concepts will feature an altar where guests are invited to share copies of photos of their departed loved ones, and to celebrate with different specials. Reservations are recommended for all restaurants.

URBE, 1101 Uptown Park Blvd.; 713-726-8273; www.urbehouston.com

Celebracion de Día de los Muertos

– a night of tequila and street food –

6:30 to 9 pm

$55 per person plus tax & gratuity

On the evening of Wednesday, November 2, URBE will commemorate Dia de los Muertos as they would in Mexico and close the restaurant for regular dinner service to host a special gathering. The night will be full of Chef Hugo’s vibrant street food with interactive stations and custom cocktails featuring the tequilas of Patron as well as beer and sangria. There will be music, a face painter, festive decorations and even prizes for the best dressed!

passed bites

Tacos de Birria, Quesadillas de Flor de Calabaza, Memelas, Costillitas en Mole Negro, Sopecitos de Chicharron, Tlayudas de Pastor,

Tlayuda de Vegetales, Garnachas de Camote

Walk-around street food stations

Tamales, Ceviche, Taquitos, Esquites (Mexican street corn)

postreS

Churros, Pan de Muerto, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Flan, Chocolate Cake, Arroz en Leche, Polvoron de Naranja, Tres Leches, Atole de Guayaba, Tejate, Aguas Frescas, Ate de Frutas, Macarrones

libations

featuring 1800 Tequila & Mistrol Du Vel Tequila cocktails

Frozens, Palomas, Margaritas, Tequila Tasting Station,

Aquas Frescas, Mexican Beers, Sangria

Hugo’s – 1600 Westheimer; 713-524-7744; www.hugosrestaurant.net

Day of the Dead Menu

Offered October 28, 29 and 30 & November 1, 2022

$45 per person plus tax and gratuity  optional agave pairing +$27

AMUSE

Sopa de Camote

sweet potato soup, pear, almonds, sesame seeds, spices

ENTREMESES

Garnachas de Tinga de Conejo

crispy oval sweet potato cakes, rabbit tinga, roasted tomato-chipotle salsa, queso, crema

Ensalada de Betabel

greens, roasted red beets, blood orange, bleu cheese, pepitas, pomegranate dressing

Tamal de Pollo en Mole Negro

slow-roasted chicken tamal, mole negro, sesame seeds

Paired with Alebrije – 3 Generaciones Tequila Blanco,

tamarind, lime, Domaine De Canton Ginger Liqueur

PLATOS FUERTES

Pozole Verde de Puerco

hominy soup, pork, radish, Napa cabbage, onion, oregano, totopos

Chiles en Nogada

walnut-crusted Poblano pepper stuffed with pork, red and green apples, pear,

peach, plantain, almonds, raisins, topped with walnut cream sauce,

garnished with parsley, pomegranate seeds

Tlacoyo

masa stuffed with black beans, crema, queso fresco,

guajillo salsa, roasted vegetables

Paired with La Cosecha – 3 Generaciones Tequila Blanco,

Aperol, guanábana liqueur, lime, agave

POSTRES

Pan de Muerto

traditional Day of the Dead sweet roll, orange blossom cream, chocolate caliente

Flan de Coco

coconut flan, caramel sauce, chocolate cream, coconut tuile

Paired with Amor Eterno – tequila, Kahlua, Frángelico, cream, pumpkin purée

Caracol – 2200 Post Oak Blvd.; 712-622-9996; www.caracol.net

Day of the Dead Menu

Offered October 28, 29 & 30 & November 1 & 2, 2022

$49 per person plus tax & gratuity * optional Maestro Dobel tequila pairing $30

ENTREMES

Tamal de Elote

corn tamale

Paired with Ranch Water – Maestro Dobel Diamante, lime juice

Topo Chico, volcanic black salt

PLATOS FUERTE

Res

braised short rib, cremoso de calabaza, mole mascota

Paired with Margarita – Maestro Dobel reposado, Mandarine Napoleon,

lime juice, chile ancho simple syrup, fresh jalapenos

POSTRE

Pudín de Pan de Día de Muertos

Day of the Dead bread pudding, tejocote, syrup,

spiced pumpkin ice cream

Paired with Carajillo – Maestro Dobel Anejo, café de olla, Licor 43

Caracol is also hosting a

Day of the Dead Tequila Dinner

Featuring Casa del Sol Tequila

October 27, 2022

6:30pm Reception – 7pm Seated Dinner

$110 per person plus tax & gratuity

Passed Bites

Chalupitas de Camarón

shrimp, tomato, serrano chile, cilantro, Mexico City-style masa cups

Tacos de Papa

potato tacos, pickled red onion, jalapeño

Molotes de Platano

oval plantain masa cakes, crema fresca, queso fresco

Paired with La Pureza – Casa del Sol Blanco Tequila,

orange liqueur, lime, agave nectar

Antojito

Tamal de Elote

heirloom corn tamale, crema fresca, queso fresco, salsa verde

Paired with Mas Maiz – Casa del Sol Reposado, bourbon,

corn liqueur, bitters, tortilla ash, agave nectar

Entremes

Totomoxle de Atun

yellowfin tuna, dried corn husk, tomatillo vinaigrette, sesame seeds

Paired with Gran Libertad – Casa del Sol Blanco,

lime, orange liqueur, prickly pear, passion fruit

Plato Fuerte

Costilla de Res

braised short rib, tamalayota squash puree, Swiss chard, mole mascota

Paired with La Bandera – Casa del Sol Reposado,

hibiscus, mint, lime, orange liqueur

Postre

Capirotada de Pan de Muertos

Day of the Dead bread pudding, tejocote syrup, spiced pumpkin ice cream

Paired with Chocolate Caliente Picosito – housemade hot chocolate,

Casa del Sol Añejo, Ancho Reyes liqueur

Xochi, 1777 Walker in Marriott Marquis Houston Downtown; 713-400-3330; www.xochihouston.com

Dia de Los Muertos Special Menu

Offered Evenings October 28–30 & November 1-2

$49 per person plus tax & gratuity

optional Ilegal mezcal pairing $30

ENTRADA

Sopa de Huitlasquites

corn soup, huitlacoche, mayo, queso fresco

Paired with Masa Menos – Ilegal mezcal, Gem & Bolt Mezcal + Damiana, Canton’s Ginger,

corn puree, guava, lemon agave nectar, corn salt

ENTREMES

Tiradito de Robalo

sliced striped bass ceviche, hoja santa, jalapeño, olive oil, lime

Paired with Verde y Verde – Ilegal mezcal, agave gin, Green Chartreuse, limoncillo,

lemon juice, avocado syrup

FUERTE

Cachetes de Res

braised beef cheeks, creamy corn rice, mole pasilla

Paired with El Zocalo – Ilegal mezcal blanco, Lillet blanc, beer, lime juice, beet syrup

POSTRE

Pan de Muerto con Chocolate

Mexican sweet bread, cup of housemade hot chocolate

Chocolate Atole – housemade Oaxacan hot chocolate, Ilegal mezcal,

Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao, whipped cream

Xochi is also hosting…

Dia de Los Muertos Mezcal Dinner

November 2, 2022

6:30pm Reception – 7pm seated dinner

$110 per person plus tax & gratuity

ANTOJITOS

Antojitos Oaxaquenos

asssorted Oaxacan appetizers

Paired with Xochirita – Ilegal mezcal, orange liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup, gusano salt

ENTRADA

Tiradito de Robalo

sliced striped bass ceviche, hoja santa, jalapeño, olive oil, lime

Paired with Verde y Verde – Ilegal mezcal, agave gin, Green Chartreuse,

limoncello, lemon juice, avocado syrup

ENTREMES

Sopa de Huitlasquites

corn soup, huitlacoche, mayo, queso fresco

Paired with Masa Menos – Ilegal mezcal, Gem & Bolt Mezcal + Damiana,

Canton’s Ginger, corn puree, guava, lemon agave nectar, corn salt

FUERTE

Cachetes de Res

braised beef cheeks, creamy corn rice, mole pasilla

Paired with El Zocalo – Ilegal Mezcal Blanco, Lillet blanc, beer, lime juice, beer syrup

POSTRE

Cremoso de Chocolate

dense soft chocolate pudding, air sponge cake, peanut powder, strawberry gel

Carajillo Oaxaqueño – Ilegal mezcal, café de olla, Licor 43, orange peel

H Town Restaurant Group has been sharing their passion for food, drink and hospitality since 1983. They started small, with a simple bistro in an old home on a picturesque corner in Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood in 1983. Since opening Backstreet Cafe, the restaurant family has grown to include Hugo’s, Caracol, Xochi and URBE. H Town Restaurant Group is owned and operated by lauded Restaurateur Tracy Vaught and James Beard Award-winning Chef Hugo Ortega. www.HTownRestaurantGroup.com