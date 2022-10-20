HOUSTON (KIAH)
Houston’s favorite Mexican restaurants – Hugo’s, Caracol, Xochi and URBE – invite Houstonians to celebrate Dia de los Muertos at any – or all! – of the sister restaurants.
Día de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, is when the deceased are honored and their spirits welcomed for a visit to earthly friends and family. The holiday is a festive time to welcome these souls back to this world. In Mexico, the festival is an exuberant celebration with music, preparation of altars, figures of skeletons, incense, food, flowers and photographs. Chef Hugo Ortega and Restaurateur Tracy Vaught have celebrated the holiday at their restaurants since each has opened.
Each of the H Town Restaurant Group Mexican concepts will feature an altar where guests are invited to share copies of photos of their departed loved ones, and to celebrate with different specials. Reservations are recommended for all restaurants.
URBE, 1101 Uptown Park Blvd.; 713-726-8273; www.urbehouston.com
www.urbehouston.com/news-item/celebration-de-dia-de-los-muertos/
Celebracion de Día de los Muertos
– a night of tequila and street food –
6:30 to 9 pm
$55 per person plus tax & gratuity
On the evening of Wednesday, November 2, URBE will commemorate Dia de los Muertos as they would in Mexico and close the restaurant for regular dinner service to host a special gathering. The night will be full of Chef Hugo’s vibrant street food with interactive stations and custom cocktails featuring the tequilas of Patron as well as beer and sangria. There will be music, a face painter, festive decorations and even prizes for the best dressed!
Tickets can be purchased at www.urbehouston.com/news-item/celebration-de-dia-de-los-muertos/
passed bites
Tacos de Birria, Quesadillas de Flor de Calabaza, Memelas, Costillitas en Mole Negro, Sopecitos de Chicharron, Tlayudas de Pastor,
Tlayuda de Vegetales, Garnachas de Camote
Walk-around street food stations
Tamales, Ceviche, Taquitos, Esquites (Mexican street corn)
postreS
Churros, Pan de Muerto, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Flan, Chocolate Cake, Arroz en Leche, Polvoron de Naranja, Tres Leches, Atole de Guayaba, Tejate, Aguas Frescas, Ate de Frutas, Macarrones
libations
featuring 1800 Tequila & Mistrol Du Vel Tequila cocktails
Frozens, Palomas, Margaritas, Tequila Tasting Station,
Aquas Frescas, Mexican Beers, Sangria
Hugo’s – 1600 Westheimer; 713-524-7744; www.hugosrestaurant.net
www.hugosrestaurant.net/news-item/dia-de-los-muertos/
Day of the Dead Menu
Offered October 28, 29 and 30 & November 1, 2022
$45 per person plus tax and gratuity optional agave pairing +$27
AMUSE
Sopa de Camote
sweet potato soup, pear, almonds, sesame seeds, spices
ENTREMESES
Garnachas de Tinga de Conejo
crispy oval sweet potato cakes, rabbit tinga, roasted tomato-chipotle salsa, queso, crema
Ensalada de Betabel
greens, roasted red beets, blood orange, bleu cheese, pepitas, pomegranate dressing
Tamal de Pollo en Mole Negro
slow-roasted chicken tamal, mole negro, sesame seeds
Paired with Alebrije – 3 Generaciones Tequila Blanco,
tamarind, lime, Domaine De Canton Ginger Liqueur
PLATOS FUERTES
Pozole Verde de Puerco
hominy soup, pork, radish, Napa cabbage, onion, oregano, totopos
Chiles en Nogada
walnut-crusted Poblano pepper stuffed with pork, red and green apples, pear,
peach, plantain, almonds, raisins, topped with walnut cream sauce,
garnished with parsley, pomegranate seeds
Tlacoyo
masa stuffed with black beans, crema, queso fresco,
guajillo salsa, roasted vegetables
Paired with La Cosecha – 3 Generaciones Tequila Blanco,
Aperol, guanábana liqueur, lime, agave
POSTRES
Pan de Muerto
traditional Day of the Dead sweet roll, orange blossom cream, chocolate caliente
Flan de Coco
coconut flan, caramel sauce, chocolate cream, coconut tuile
Paired with Amor Eterno – tequila, Kahlua, Frángelico, cream, pumpkin purée
Caracol – 2200 Post Oak Blvd.; 712-622-9996; www.caracol.net
www.caracol.net/news-item/dia-de-los-muertos/
Day of the Dead Menu
Offered October 28, 29 & 30 & November 1 & 2, 2022
$49 per person plus tax & gratuity * optional Maestro Dobel tequila pairing $30
ENTREMES
Tamal de Elote
corn tamale
Paired with Ranch Water – Maestro Dobel Diamante, lime juice
Topo Chico, volcanic black salt
PLATOS FUERTE
Res
braised short rib, cremoso de calabaza, mole mascota
Paired with Margarita – Maestro Dobel reposado, Mandarine Napoleon,
lime juice, chile ancho simple syrup, fresh jalapenos
POSTRE
Pudín de Pan de Día de Muertos
Day of the Dead bread pudding, tejocote, syrup,
spiced pumpkin ice cream
Paired with Carajillo – Maestro Dobel Anejo, café de olla, Licor 43
Caracol is also hosting a
Day of the Dead Tequila Dinner
Featuring Casa del Sol Tequila
October 27, 2022
6:30pm Reception – 7pm Seated Dinner
$110 per person plus tax & gratuity
www.caracol.net/news-item/day-of-the-dead-2022/
Passed Bites
Chalupitas de Camarón
shrimp, tomato, serrano chile, cilantro, Mexico City-style masa cups
Tacos de Papa
potato tacos, pickled red onion, jalapeño
Molotes de Platano
oval plantain masa cakes, crema fresca, queso fresco
Paired with La Pureza – Casa del Sol Blanco Tequila,
orange liqueur, lime, agave nectar
Antojito
Tamal de Elote
heirloom corn tamale, crema fresca, queso fresco, salsa verde
Paired with Mas Maiz – Casa del Sol Reposado, bourbon,
corn liqueur, bitters, tortilla ash, agave nectar
Entremes
Totomoxle de Atun
yellowfin tuna, dried corn husk, tomatillo vinaigrette, sesame seeds
Paired with Gran Libertad – Casa del Sol Blanco,
lime, orange liqueur, prickly pear, passion fruit
Plato Fuerte
Costilla de Res
braised short rib, tamalayota squash puree, Swiss chard, mole mascota
Paired with La Bandera – Casa del Sol Reposado,
hibiscus, mint, lime, orange liqueur
Postre
Capirotada de Pan de Muertos
Day of the Dead bread pudding, tejocote syrup, spiced pumpkin ice cream
Paired with Chocolate Caliente Picosito – housemade hot chocolate,
Casa del Sol Añejo, Ancho Reyes liqueur
Xochi, 1777 Walker in Marriott Marquis Houston Downtown; 713-400-3330; www.xochihouston.com
Dia de Los Muertos Special Menu
Offered Evenings October 28–30 & November 1-2
$49 per person plus tax & gratuity
optional Ilegal mezcal pairing $30
ENTRADA
Sopa de Huitlasquites
corn soup, huitlacoche, mayo, queso fresco
Paired with Masa Menos – Ilegal mezcal, Gem & Bolt Mezcal + Damiana, Canton’s Ginger,
corn puree, guava, lemon agave nectar, corn salt
ENTREMES
Tiradito de Robalo
sliced striped bass ceviche, hoja santa, jalapeño, olive oil, lime
Paired with Verde y Verde – Ilegal mezcal, agave gin, Green Chartreuse, limoncillo,
lemon juice, avocado syrup
FUERTE
Cachetes de Res
braised beef cheeks, creamy corn rice, mole pasilla
Paired with El Zocalo – Ilegal mezcal blanco, Lillet blanc, beer, lime juice, beet syrup
POSTRE
Pan de Muerto con Chocolate
Mexican sweet bread, cup of housemade hot chocolate
Chocolate Atole – housemade Oaxacan hot chocolate, Ilegal mezcal,
Tempus Fugit Crème de Cacao, whipped cream
Xochi is also hosting…
Dia de Los Muertos Mezcal Dinner
November 2, 2022
6:30pm Reception – 7pm seated dinner
$110 per person plus tax & gratuity
ANTOJITOS
Antojitos Oaxaquenos
asssorted Oaxacan appetizers
Paired with Xochirita – Ilegal mezcal, orange liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup, gusano salt
ENTRADA
Tiradito de Robalo
sliced striped bass ceviche, hoja santa, jalapeño, olive oil, lime
Paired with Verde y Verde – Ilegal mezcal, agave gin, Green Chartreuse,
limoncello, lemon juice, avocado syrup
ENTREMES
Sopa de Huitlasquites
corn soup, huitlacoche, mayo, queso fresco
Paired with Masa Menos – Ilegal mezcal, Gem & Bolt Mezcal + Damiana,
Canton’s Ginger, corn puree, guava, lemon agave nectar, corn salt
FUERTE
Cachetes de Res
braised beef cheeks, creamy corn rice, mole pasilla
Paired with El Zocalo – Ilegal Mezcal Blanco, Lillet blanc, beer, lime juice, beer syrup
POSTRE
Cremoso de Chocolate
dense soft chocolate pudding, air sponge cake, peanut powder, strawberry gel
Carajillo Oaxaqueño – Ilegal mezcal, café de olla, Licor 43, orange peel
H Town Restaurant Group has been sharing their passion for food, drink and hospitality since 1983. They started small, with a simple bistro in an old home on a picturesque corner in Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood in 1983. Since opening Backstreet Cafe, the restaurant family has grown to include Hugo’s, Caracol, Xochi and URBE. H Town Restaurant Group is owned and operated by lauded Restaurateur Tracy Vaught and James Beard Award-winning Chef Hugo Ortega. www.HTownRestaurantGroup.com