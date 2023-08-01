HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Chick-fil-A unveiled new restaurant design concepts, including an elevated drive-thru, that will be tested in two locations in 2024.

The new elevated drive-thru is designed for “greater ease and efficient service,” a news release from Chick-fil-A stated. According to the company, building the kitchen above the drive-thru lanes will allow for quicker delivery.

(Chick-fil-A)

The new drive-thru location will be located in the Atlanta metro area.

The second design, a walk-up concept, will allow for guests to order their food beforehand, and have it handed to them by an employee.

“Our new walk-up concept is designed to fit seamlessly in urban areas with heavy foot traffic,” Chick-fil-A stated.

The walk-up concept will open in New York City.