HOUSTON (KIAH) Kicking off the start of summer, Chick-fil-A Houston will be restarting its “Summer Service Days” program as Team Members volunteer each Monday at the Houston Food Bank.

Starting June 6 – July 25, Chick-fil-A Houston-area restaurants will be sorting, packing, and inspecting donated food in a continued effort to reduce food insecurity – and they are inviting Houstonians to join.



“Chick-fil-A Houston is passionate about giving back to the community, especially for those impacted by hunger,” said Steven Kinney, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Hwy 59 & Fondren Road.

Community members interested in volunteering with Chick-fil-A Houston to help sort, pack and inspect donated food items can sign up for shifts at the Houston Food Bank by visiting www.HoustonFoodBank.org/CFAServiceDays.