DALLAS (KDAF) — Chipotle fans, you may see a new meat option at select Chipotle locations.

The fast-casual chain has announced that it is testing Chicken Al Pastor at 94 restaurants in Denver and Indianapolis.

“We created Chicken Al Pastor to fuel our fans who have been craving spicy chicken from Chipotle,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “The new menu item artfully pairs fire with flavor in a uniquely Chipotle way.”

Officials say the new meat option features flavors of spicy adobo, achiote, Morita peppers, pineapple, cilantro and fresh lime juice.

Chipotle is also offering a $0 delivery fee on all Chicken Al Pastor order placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com from Sept. 6 to Sept. 11.

Maybe sometime soon Texas…