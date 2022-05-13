HOUSTON (CW39) The “have it your way” concept is coming Houston’s Galleria. Prepare to have it your way as you make your way to shop. You’ll soon be able to purchase from Burger King’s selection of sandwiches, breakfast items, salads and French fries with the usual toppings. The burger restaurant will be in the main food court next to Sbarro and compete with Chick-Fil-A and you’ll be able to enjoy your selections in the main Dining Pavilion.

