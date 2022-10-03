Cajun-inspired restaurant opens in Houston Heights

HOUSTON (KIAH) Located in the former Revival Market space, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar boasts a menu that balances NOLA spices and southern comfort under one roof.

“I grew up around feeding people; food is everything,” says Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar owner Laney Cruz. The New Orleans native opened the restaurant’s doors in August of 2022.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Cruz says her goal is to create a sense of community and gathering through food.

HOURS: Sunday & Monday: 7a.m.-2p.m., Tuesday-Saturday: 7a.m.-7p.m.

LOCATION : 550 Heights Blvd. Houston, TX 77007

: 550 Heights Blvd. Houston, TX 77007 FAN FAVORITES: Sardou Omelet, Layne’s Gumbo, Smoked Beef Pasta

Specialty coffees produced at Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar