TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s nearing spooky season, and Dunkin’ is getting into the spirit by unveiling a 6-foot inflatable version of its seasonal Spider Donut treat.

Dunkin’s new Halloween-themed lawn decoration is currently for sale at ShopDunkin.com. But those who want to showcase their love of Halloween and donuts will have to shell out some serious dough: The inflatable spider donut will set you back $99.99.

“Every October, we watch our guests celebrate the spooky season with Spider Donuts in hand,” said Kemma Kefalas, Dunkin’s director of brand engagement. “This year, we wanted to create a new and out-of-the-donut-box way for Spider Donut super fans to showcase their love for the season with this inflatable masterpiece,” said Kemma Kefalas, Director of Brand Engagement at Dunkin’.

The edible version of the spider donut, meanwhile, is scheduled to arrive at Dunkin’ locations nationwide on Oct. 11.

The 6-foot spider donut isn’t the only inflatable Dunkin’ sells: The donut shop also offers an inflatable donut pool — decorated with pink “frosting” — for $58.