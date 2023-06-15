Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation at Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON (KIAH) — HOUSTON (KIAH) — CW39 is teaming up with the Houston Food Bank Friday June 16th, in honor of Founder’s Day of Caring, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. effort.

We along with all Nexstar stations are teaming up with organizations in cities across America to serve in our annual Founder’s Day of Caring. Nexstar employees will participate in a number of individual events that will take place across the country.

We encourage everyone to participate in their community and join us by using the following hashtags so we can share your pictures and videos, and memorable clips of you reaching out to serve in your community.

CW39 will have LIVE coverage from the Houston Food Bank so tune in starting at 5:30 a.m..

#NexstarCares and #NexstarNation

Here’s a look at a few images from last year…