HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory.
How to get FREE Chick-Fil-A…
On Twitter, the Astros posted the following:
Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!
Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your free chicken sandwich. Offer available only in the CFA App at Houston area Chick-fil-A restaurants.
