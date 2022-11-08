HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros are gifting the city of Houston with a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich to celebrate their World Series victory.

How to get FREE Chick-Fil-A…

On Twitter, the Astros posted the following:

Chick-fil-A Houston is celebrating a great season with FREE CHICKEN SANDWICHES for the whole city!

Download or open the Chick-fil-A App TODAY, Tuesday, November 8 to claim your free chicken sandwich. Offer available only in the CFA App at Houston area Chick-fil-A restaurants.