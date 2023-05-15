HOUSTON (KIAH) — Many people love to get their day started with a great cup of coffee. Now, for a limited time, you can get that coffee for FREE, with help from Dunkin Donuts.

Dunkin’ says it wants to kick off the Summer right for customers and promises Mondays will do just that. Dunkin’ is perking up Rewards member’s week with a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with any purchase every Monday now through June 26*. Dunkin’ Rewards members can receive one FREE Medium Hot or Iced coffee each Monday when they activate the offer in their app before placing an order.

Additionally, till May 31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can enjoy a fresh batch of single-use offers available exclusively in the Dunkin’ Rewards app. Members must also activate these offers in their app before placing their order.

Indulge in a $2 Medium Signature Latte with any purchase, including the all-new Turtle Signature Latte.

Sip a FREE Medium Iced Coffee with any purchase, perfect for pairing with the much-anticipated Butter Pecan Swirl.

Stay refreshed all day with a FREE Medium Dunkin' Refresher with any purchase.

Satisfy cravings with a $2 Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer with any beverage purchase.

*Reminder: Limit 1 per member. Additional charges and terms may apply. Exclusions may apply. Participation may vary. Limited time offer.