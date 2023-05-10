HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and all McDonald’s are treating teachers to breakfast to honor our educators. Owners and operators are thanking teachers, administrators, and staff across Houston with free breakfast sandwiches and coffee this Teacher Appreciation Week.

How to get your FREE breakfast

Teachers and staff with a valid school ID can enjoy a free breakfast sandwich of their choice, or a medium Premium Roast or Bold Iced Coffee from May 8 to 12 at participating restaurants in the Greater Houston area. The offer can be redeemed until 10:30 a.m. as drive-thru, take-out, and dine-in and is valid once per person per day.

I’m a mom of two kids in elementary school and I can’t thank their teachers enough for all that they do for our children. As local business people, we want to show our appreciation for educators in our community by treating school teachers, administrators and staff to free breakfast during Teacher Appreciation Week. We hope this token of appreciation brightens their day! Laurie Glaser-Swift, a local McDonald’s owner/operator