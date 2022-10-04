HOUSTON (KIAH) Living in America can be EXHAUSTING. So if you’ve ever wanted to just pick up and move to, I don’t know, Iceland, and work for a yogurt factory or something, you now have a chance.

You can apply at their website, here.

The fancy yogurt company Siggi’s will pay one person $50,000 to move to Iceland, one of the world’s happiest countries, and share their experience with its new four-day work week, which was recently implemented.

The job is like a social media content creator, but it’s even easier than that, because you’re documenting your own experiences exploring Iceland, trying the food, and immersing yourself in the culture.

To apply for the role, you’ll need a valid passport, strong writing skills, a passion for photography, an adaptable nature, and a desire to live a simpler life.