How to make your own

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s National Margarita Day and in Houston, there are so many places to get a tasty one.

Popular restaurants where you can score a great margarita include:

El Tiempo

Party Rita Pitchers are available for $54.99. Frozen or rocks and serves 6 10 oz. ritas They offer a variety of flavors too

Cyclone Anayas

Ten Top Shelf Margaritas are on a special menu. One is served with Ghost Pepper and another with jalapenos. Even a Mardi Gras one with soda for this time of year.

Cantina Barba

Frozen, house, even watermelon margaritas are on the menu at this inner loop spot along I-45 just north of downtown.

“Cuchara house Margarita” is $10. Pretty standard. The ‘margarita of the day’ is also on the menu for $14. the ‘Margarita con Damiana’ includes herbal-based Damiana liqueur for $13.

Hugo’s

In the heart of Montrose District, Hugo’s offers seven kinds of margaritas. Including, one with 25-year-aged Grand Marnier.

This popular drink spot offers a LOT of drink options. Tommy’s Margarita and Strawberry Daqurita are a couple of items on the Frozens list. The Cadillac Margarita is $13.

Make your own with these popular margarita mixers:

A quick Google search revealed the top margarita mixes of 2022

Ingredients you need for a margarita:

1 ounce of Cointreau

2 ounces of Tequila

1 ounce of lime juice

Enjoy responsibly!