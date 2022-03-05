Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor.

#29. Buds Pitmaster BBQ

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1001 Avenida de Las Americas Ste B George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston, TX 77010-6035

#28. Virgie’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5535 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77041-7411

#27. Valley Ranch Grill & Barbecue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 22548 State Highway 249, Houston, TX 77070-1531

#26. Pappas BBQ

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7050 I-45 I-45 at Woodridge, Houston, TX 77087

#25. Pappas Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12917 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77040

#24. Pappas Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7050 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77087

#23. Gabby’s Ribs & Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3101 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77018-8333

#22. Fainmous BBQ

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue

– Price: not available

– Address: 10400 S Post Oak Rd, Houston, TX 77035-3333

#21. Pappas Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4430 I-45 North, Houston, TX 77022

#20. It’s Ribs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11035 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77070-6301

#19. Houston Barbecue Company

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1127 Eldridge Pkwy #400, Houston, TX 77077-1771

#18. SouthernQ BBQ and Catering

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 411 Richey Rd, Houston, TX 77090

#17. Demeris Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1702 West Loop N Ste A, Houston, TX 77008-3006

#16. Pappas Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8560 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77017

#15. Pizzitola’s Bar-B-Cue

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1703 Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007-2242

#14. Spring Creek Barbeque

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5935 Highway 6 N, Houston, TX 77084-1835

#13. Pappa Charlies Barbeque

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2012 Rusk St, Houston, TX 77003-3025

#12. Goode Company Barbeque

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 20102 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77065-4967

#11. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 510 Gray St Ste A, Houston, TX 77002-8690

#10. Triple J’s Smokehouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6715 Homestead Rd, Houston, TX 77028-5046

#9. Truth BBQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 110 S Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007-5807

#8. Goode Company BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8911 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024

#7. Pappas Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (252 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8777 South Main, Houston, TX 77025

#6. Central Texas Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $

– Address: 8101 Airport Blvd Ste 39, Houston, TX 77061-4138

#5. Luling City Market

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4726 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027

#4. Hickory Hollow

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (277 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8038 Fallbrook Dr Central Houston and Surrounding Area, Houston, TX 77064-3419

#3. Goode Company BBQ

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,047 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5109 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098

#2. Jackson Street Bbq

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (204 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Barbecue, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 209 Jackson St, Houston, TX 77002-2228

#1. Pinkerton’s Barbecue

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1504 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-3606

