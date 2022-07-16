Brunch service is one of several categories rated by Tripadvisor in its annual Best of the Best ranking (Getty Images).

HOUSTON (CW39) — Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.

Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor.

#30. MKT Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1001 Austin St, Houston, TX 77010-3005

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Edgar’s Hermano

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1700 Smith Street, Houston, TX 77002

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. State Of Grace

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3258 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1002

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Baby Barnaby’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 602 Fairview St, Houston, TX 77006-2904

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (418 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10499 I-10 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Good Eats Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (378 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 15222 John F Kennedy Blvd, Houston, TX 77032-2306

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Monarch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (325 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5701 Main St Hotel ZaZa, Houston, TX 77005-1824

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Baba Yega Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2607 Grant St, Houston, TX 77006-2835

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Hobbit Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (320 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2243 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098-3308

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. The Grove

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (661 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Grill

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1611 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010-5011

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Empire Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (306 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1732 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1623

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Barnaby’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (263 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 414 W Gray St 801 Congress, Houston, TX 77019-4443

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Prego Italian Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (295 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2520 Amherst St, Houston, TX 77005-3238

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (786 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5350 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056-5403

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Dish Society

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5740 San Felipe St #100, Houston, TX 77057

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. La Griglia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2002 West Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

#14. Tiny Boxwood’s Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3614 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77027-5906

#13. Benjy’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (253 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2424 Dunstan Rd Ste 125, Houston, TX 77005-2565

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Seasons 52

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4410 Westheimer Rd C-1, Houston, TX 77027-4837

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Rainbow Lodge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2011 Ella Blvd at East TC Jester, Houston, TX 77008-2701

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Lucille’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5512 La Branch St, Houston, TX 77004-7129

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Backstreet Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (456 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1103 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019-3609

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Caracol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (637 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2200 Post Oak Blvd Suite #160, Houston, TX 77056-4700

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3217 Montrose Blvd Suite 100, Houston, TX 77006

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Hugo’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (894 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3728

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Xochi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1777 Walker St Suite A, Houston, TX 77010-5023

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Brennan’s of Houston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (978 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3300 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006-6692

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Etoile Cuisine et Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (333 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1101 Uptown Park Blvd Suite 11, Houston, TX 77056-3223

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2327 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056-4704

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Grace’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3111 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098

– Read more on Tripadvisor