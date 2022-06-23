HOUSTON (KIAH) — As inflation and gas prices continue to rise, a lot of Houston residents are beginning to cut back on eating out. But there’s a number of places in the area that offer great food at reasonable prices.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Houston that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. Fajita Pete’s – Bellaire

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican
– Address: 6719 Weslayan Street, Houston, TX 77005
#29. Jenni’s Noodle House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Address: 2027 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056-4401
#28. La Guadalupana Cafe and Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
– Address: 2109 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006-1703
#27. Tostada Regia

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish
– Address: 10801 East Fwy Ste A, Houston, TX 77029-2061
#26. Whole Foods Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: not available
– Address: 701 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77019-2005
#25. Tacos Tierra Caliente

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
– Address: 1919 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098-2705
#24. Gumbo Jeaux

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
– Address: 2155 Durham Dr, Houston, TX 77007-1921
#23. Los Ramirez Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican
– Address: 16630 El Camino Real, Houston, TX 77062-5815
#22. Hot Toppings Pizza

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Address: 7705 Westheimer Rd #200, Houston, TX 77063-4618
#21. Khun Kay

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
– Address: 1209 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77019-4217
#20. Lucky’s Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Bar
– Address: 801 St Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003-3030
#19. Brothers Taco House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Fast Food
– Address: 1604 Dowling St, Houston, TX 77003-5218
#18. Your Pie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza
– Address: 1625 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002
#17. Bombay Sweets

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian
– Address: 5827 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77036-3301
#16. James Coney Island

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
– Address: 5745 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057-5719
#15. Torchys Tacos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
– Address: 10123 Louetta Rd Suit 1400 #1300, Houston, TX 77070
#14. Loving Hut

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian
– Address: 2825 S Kirkwood Rd Suite #100, Houston, TX 77082-7677
#13. Luna Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian
– Address: 3435 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098-3210
#12. Taqueria Del Sol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
– Address: 8114 Park Place Blvd, Houston, TX 77017-3015
#11. La Calle Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar
– Address: 909 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77002-1713
#10. The Buffallo Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: not available
– Address: 4080 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005-1912
#9. Tiger Den

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
– Address: 9889 Bellaire Blvd Ste D-230, Houston, TX 77036-3499
#8. New York Bagel Deli & Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Deli
– Address: 9724 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096-3808
#7. Central Texas Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
– Address: 8101 Airport Blvd Ste 39, Houston, TX 77061-4138
#6. Luigi’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
– Address: 3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004-3945
#5. Hughie’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Address: 1802 W 18th St, Houston, TX 77008-1204
#4. Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
– Address: 912 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
#3. Pho Saigon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
– Address: 2808 Milam St Ste D, Houston, TX 77006-3539
#2. Lankford Grocery & Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Diner
– Address: 88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006-1522
#1. 8th Wonder Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Bar
– Address: 2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003-3519
