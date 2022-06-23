Tripadvisor

#30. Fajita Pete’s – Bellaire

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Address: 6719 Weslayan Street, Houston, TX 77005

#29. Jenni’s Noodle House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (70 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 2027 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056-4401

#28. La Guadalupana Cafe and Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Address: 2109 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006-1703

#27. Tostada Regia

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Spanish

– Address: 10801 East Fwy Ste A, Houston, TX 77029-2061

#26. Whole Foods Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Address: 701 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77019-2005

#25. Tacos Tierra Caliente

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Address: 1919 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098-2705

#24. Gumbo Jeaux

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

– Address: 2155 Durham Dr, Houston, TX 77007-1921

#23. Los Ramirez Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (65 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican

– Address: 16630 El Camino Real, Houston, TX 77062-5815

#22. Hot Toppings Pizza

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 7705 Westheimer Rd #200, Houston, TX 77063-4618

#21. Khun Kay

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Address: 1209 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX 77019-4217

#20. Lucky’s Pub

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (67 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 801 St Emanuel St, Houston, TX 77003-3030

#19. Brothers Taco House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Fast Food

– Address: 1604 Dowling St, Houston, TX 77003-5218

#18. Your Pie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Address: 1625 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002

#17. Bombay Sweets

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Indian, Asian

– Address: 5827 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77036-3301

#16. James Coney Island

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food

– Address: 5745 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057-5719

#15. Torchys Tacos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Address: 10123 Louetta Rd Suit 1400 #1300, Houston, TX 77070

#14. Loving Hut

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian

– Address: 2825 S Kirkwood Rd Suite #100, Houston, TX 77082-7677

#13. Luna Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 3435 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098-3210

#12. Taqueria Del Sol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Address: 8114 Park Place Blvd, Houston, TX 77017-3015

#11. La Calle Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Bar

– Address: 909 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77002-1713

#10. The Buffallo Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Address: 4080 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005-1912

#9. Tiger Den

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

– Address: 9889 Bellaire Blvd Ste D-230, Houston, TX 77036-3499

#8. New York Bagel Deli & Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Address: 9724 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096-3808

#7. Central Texas Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Address: 8101 Airport Blvd Ste 39, Houston, TX 77061-4138

#6. Luigi’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004-3945

#5. Hughie’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 1802 W 18th St, Houston, TX 77008-1204

#4. Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Address: 912 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

#3. Pho Saigon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 2808 Milam St Ste D, Houston, TX 77006-3539

#2. Lankford Grocery & Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006-1522

#1. 8th Wonder Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar

– Address: 2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003-3519

