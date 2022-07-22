From the point of view of the eater, two hands hold a scrumptious looking bacon cheeseburger.

With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Houston that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#30. Croissant Brioche French Bakery & Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (92 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Address: 2435 Rice Blvd, Houston, TX 77005-3202

#29. Super Chicken

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 414 N Sam Houston Pkwy E Suite E, Houston, TX 77060-3508

#28. New York Bagel Deli & Coffee Shop

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Address: 9724 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77096-3808

#27. Central Texas Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Address: 8101 Airport Blvd Ste 39, Houston, TX 77061-4138

#26. Luigi’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004-3945

#25. Torchys Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Address: 350 W. 19th Street Ste 1, Houston, TX 77008

#24. Hank’s Ice Cream Parlor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Address: 9291 Main St, Houston, TX 77025-4498

#23. House of Pies Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Address: 6142 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057-4557

#22. Hughie’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (69 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 1802 W 18th St, Houston, TX 77008-1204

#21. Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (163 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

– Address: 912 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

#20. El Bolillo Bakery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Address: 2517 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-1117

#19. Bubba’s Texas Burger Shack

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 5230 Westpark Dr, Houston, TX 77056-7206

#18. Tacos A Go-Go

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Address: 3704 Main St, Houston, TX 77002-9504

#17. Hubcap Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 1111 Prairie St, Houston, TX 77002-3118

#16. Gumbo Jeaux’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 15655 John F Kennedy Blvd Ste Q, Houston, TX 77032-2313

#15. Pho Saigon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Address: 2808 Milam St Ste D, Houston, TX 77006-3539

#14. Torchys Tacos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Address: 2400 Times Blvd. Rice Village, Houston, TX 77005

#13. House of Pies

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (342 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Address: 3112 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098-2195

#12. Bodegas Taco Shop

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Address: 1200 Binz St Ste 160, Houston, TX 77004-6900

#11. Stanton’s City Bites

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 1420 Edwards St, Houston, TX 77007-6212

#10. Fat Bao

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (111 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites

– Address: 3419 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098-3210

#9. The Brisket House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 5775 Woodway Dr, Houston, TX 77057-1501

#8. Good Dog Houston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

– Address: 903 Studewood St, Houston, TX 77008-7137

#7. Velvet Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Address: 4819 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX 77007

#6. 8th Wonder Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (142 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar

– Address: 2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003-3519

#5. Lankford Grocery & Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 88 Dennis St, Houston, TX 77006-1522

#4. The Original Marini’s Empanada House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Latin

– Address: 10001 Westheimer Rd Ste 2570, Houston, TX 77042-3253

#3. Torchys Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Mexican

– Address: 2411 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019

#2. Frank’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian

– Address: 417 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002-1807

#1. Central Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Specialty Food Market, American

– Address: 3815 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027-5003

