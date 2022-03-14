(STACKER) Research—and plenty of anecdotal evidence—shows that people tend to eat more calories and crave more sweet foods in the winter months. We may never reach the glories of fat bears preparing for hibernation, but the impulse could be the same—a vestigial drive to store up calories in preparation for bitter winter. Or maybe it’s just that we’re stuck inside on cold and snowy days, surrounded by hearty soups and Christmas cookies.

One thing is certain: You don’t need a reason to indulge. Life presents more challenges than ever, and stress eating is a perfectly valid way to cope. So whether it’s part of soothing COVID-19 anxieties or dealing with the usual decrease in sunlight and outdoors time, consider a trip to your local patisserie, doughnut shop, or bakery to enjoy one of life’s greatest pleasures: eating sugary, doughy, beautiful desserts. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Houston on Tripadvisor.

#30. French Riviera Bakery & Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3100 Chimney Rock Rd Ste B, Houston, TX 77056-6202

#29. Sweet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 801 Town and Country Blvd Suite A120, Houston, TX 77024-4164

#28. Epicure Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2005 W Gray St Ste C, Houston, TX 77019-3624

#27. Shipley’s Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 3932 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009-6149

#26. Fellini Caffe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5211 Kelvin Dr Clicking on the address shows it at hwy 8 and I 10., Houston, TX 77005-2524

#25. 85C Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, French

– Price: $

– Address: 9750 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036-3445

#24. Glazed the doughnut cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1333 Old Spanish Trl Unit E, Houston, TX 77054-1849

#23. CoCo Crepes, Waffles & Coffee

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 218 Gray Street Suite A, Houston, TX 77002

#22. Connie’s Frozen Custard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 12545 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77070-4838

#21. Nu Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 9889 Bellaire Blvd Ste 112A, Houston, TX 77036-3464

#20. Hugs & Donuts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1901 N Shepherd Dr Suite #4, Houston, TX 77008-3627

#19. Amorino Gelato

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4444 Westheimer Rd Ste C150 Inside River Oaks District Shopping Mall, Houston, TX 77027-4836

#18. Tout Suite

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2001 Commerce St, Houston, TX 77002-2379

#17. Treat Cupcakes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (44 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 126 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston, TX 77070-4049

#16. Amy’s Ice Creams

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 3816 Farnham St, Houston, TX 77098-4002

#15. Fat Cat Creamery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 1901 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008-3627

#14. Nothing Bundt Cakes

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (45 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5000 Westheimer Rd Suite 108, Houston, TX 77056-5613

#13. Crave Cupcakes

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (128 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1151 Uptown Park Blvd Ste 6, Houston, TX 77056-3231

#12. CoCo Crepes, Waffles and Coffee

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 114 Vintage Park Boulevard Ste N, Houston, TX 77070

#11. Croissant Brioche French Bakery & Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Coffee & Tea, Cafe

– Price: $

– Address: 2435 Rice Blvd, Houston, TX 77005-3202

#10. House of Pies Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (129 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 6142 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057-4557

#9. El Bolillo Bakery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries

– Price: $

– Address: 2517 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-1117

#8. Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3600 Kirby Dr Ste D, Houston, TX 77098-3941

#7. The Chocolate Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2521 University Blvd, Houston, TX 77005

#6. Hank’s Ice Cream Parlor

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 9291 Main St, Houston, TX 77025-4498

#5. House of Pies

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (340 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $

– Address: 3112 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098-2195

#4. Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, French

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2420 Rice Blvd, Houston, TX 77005-3203

#3. The Chocolate Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1835 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098-2647

#2. The Cheesecake Factory

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,545 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Dessert, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5015 Westheimer Rd Ste 3406, Houston, TX 77056

#1. Common Bond Bistro & Bakery – Montrose

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1612

