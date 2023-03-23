HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston area has a plethora of Mexican-themed restaurants to choose from. From tacos to enchiladas, from empanadas to fajitas, there’s plenty of options in the area to choose from.

Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Houston?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Lupe Tortilla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (130 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 15315 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090

#29. Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1511 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-3605

#28. Habanera & the Guero

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9902 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034-1043

#27. Torchys Tacos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (170 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2400 Times Blvd. Rice Village, Houston, TX 77005

#26. El Tiempo Cantina- Navigation

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2814 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003-1236

#25. Lopez Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11606 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX 77099-4755

#24. Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12348 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034-4587

#23. Cadillac Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: I-10 & Shepherd, Houston, TX 77007

#22. El Tiempo Cantina – Richmond

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3130 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098

#21. Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10115 Louetta Rd Suite 400, Houston, TX 77070

#20. Bodegas Taco Shop

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (216 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1200 Binz St Ste 160, Houston, TX 77004-6900

#19. Churrascos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2055 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1598

#18. Edgar’s Hermano

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (102 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1700 Smith Street, Houston, TX 77002

#17. Chuy’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (411 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2706 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1205

#16. Pappasito’s Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10409 Interstate 10 Frontage Road, Houston, TX 77024

#15. Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2925 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098-4503

#14. Pappasito’s Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (646 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 Lamar St Hilton Americas Hotel, Houston, TX 77010-5012

#13. Lupe Tortilla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2414 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098-4602

#12. Irma’s Southwest

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1314 Texas St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77002-3512

#11. Velvet Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 4819 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX 77007

#10. Torchys Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2411 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019

#9. Little Pappasito’s Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (272 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2536 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77098

#8. Pappasito’s Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (610 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2515 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054

#7. guadalajara del centro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (350 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1201 San Jacinto St 1201 San Juanita, Houston, TX 77002-6930

#6. The Original Ninfa’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (795 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003-1517

#5. Lupe Tortilla’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (468 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 318 Stafford St, Houston, TX 77079-2325

#4. El Tiempo Cantina- Washington

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5602 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007-5135

#3. Hugo’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (910 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3728

#2. Caracol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (647 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2200 Post Oak Blvd Suite #160, Houston, TX 77056-4700

#1. Xochi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (366 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1777 Walker St Suite A, Houston, TX 77010-5023

