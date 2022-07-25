One of the best things about living in Houston is the Mexican food but there’s more to Mexican cuisine than tacos and enchiladas.

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association.

Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream.

An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food’s beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Houston?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Houston. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#30. Arnaldo Richard’s Picos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3601 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098-3911

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Habanera & the Guero

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9902 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034-1043

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Torchys Tacos

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (167 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2400 Times Blvd. Rice Village, Houston, TX 77005

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Lupe Tortilla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 15315 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10115 Louetta Rd Suite 400, Houston, TX 77070

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. El Tiempo Cantina- Navigation

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2814 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003-1236

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Lopez Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (172 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11606 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX 77099-4755

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1511 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-3605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Bodegas Taco Shop

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1200 Binz St Ste 160, Houston, TX 77004-6900

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. El Tiempo Cantina – Richmond

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (213 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3130 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Churrascos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2055 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1598

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Pappasito’s Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (641 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 Lamar St Hilton Americas Hotel, Houston, TX 77010-5012

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Edgar’s Hermano

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1700 Smith Street, Houston, TX 77002

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Chuy’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (411 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2706 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1205

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12348 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77034-4587

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. Guadalajara Mexican Grill & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (250 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2925 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098-4503

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Pappasito’s Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (325 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10409 Interstate 10 Frontage Road, Houston, TX 77024

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Lupe Tortilla

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2414 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098-4602

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Irma’s Southwest

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1314 Texas St Suite 100, Houston, TX 77002-3512

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Velvet Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (149 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 4819 Washington Avenue, Houston, TX 77007

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Pappasito’s Cantina

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (606 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2515 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Little Pappasito’s Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (270 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2536 Richmond Avenue, Houston, TX 77098

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Torchys Tacos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2411 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. guadalajara del centro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (349 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1201 San Jacinto St 1201 San Juanita, Houston, TX 77002-6930

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Ninfa’s on Navigation

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (786 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003-1517

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Lupe Tortilla’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (468 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 318 Stafford St, Houston, TX 77079-2325

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Hugo’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (905 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3728

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. El Tiempo Cantina- Washington

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (458 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5602 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007-5135

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Caracol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (643 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2200 Post Oak Blvd Suite #160, Houston, TX 77056-4700

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Xochi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (354 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1777 Walker St Suite A, Houston, TX 77010-5023

– Read more on Tripadvisor