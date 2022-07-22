There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month.

Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated pizza restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#30. Crespo Pizza & Italian Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1809 Eldridge Pkwy South Suite 114, Houston, TX 77077

#29. Zammitti’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX 77339-2576

#28. Antonio’s Flying Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2920 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX 77057-5802

#27. Coppa Osteria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5210 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX 77005-2527

#26. The Gypsy Poet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2404 Austin St, Houston, TX 77004

#25. DaddyO’s Pizza (Memorial)

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 861 Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX 77079-5301

#24. Chicago Pizza and Italian Beef

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1777 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-3683

#23. MOD Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 5777 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77057

#22. Candelari’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2617 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030

#21. Pomodoro’s Pasta & Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1303 Nasa Pkwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77058-3373

#20. California Pizza Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1705 Post Oak Blvd Ste A, Houston, TX 77056-3801

#19. Capone’s Oven & Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2303 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098-3204

#18. Gugliani’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4990 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77096-1605

#17. MOD Pizza

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 10123 Louetta Rd Suite 700, Houston, TX 77070-2160

#16. Cane Rosso

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1835 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77008-3635

#15. Brothers Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1029 Highway 6 N Ste 100, Houston, TX 77079-1045

#14. Luna Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 3435 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098-3210

#13. Dolce Vita Pizzeria Enoteca

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 500 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-2932

#12. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12848 Queensbury Lane Ste 101, Houston, TX 77024

#11. Your Pie

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1625 Main Street, Houston, TX 77002

#10. Pizaro’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11177 Katy Fwy Ste E, Houston, TX 77079-2127

#9. Star Pizza 2

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 77 Harvard St, Houston, TX 77007-5918

#8. Bollo Woodfired Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2202 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098-2404

#7. Luigi’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 3700 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004-3945

#6. North Italia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1700 Post Oak Blvd Suite 109, Blvd Plaza, Houston, TX 77056-3963

#5. Romano’s Pizza Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1528 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019-4929

#4. Coltivare Pizza & Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3320 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007-2644

#3. Star Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (262 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2111 Norfolk St, Houston, TX 77098-4013

#2. Piola Midtown

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3201 Louisiana St Ste #103, Houston, TX 77006

#1. Frank’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 417 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002-1807

