With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions.

American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Houston using rankings from Tripadvisor. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Huynh Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 912 Saint Emanuel St., Houston, TX 77003-3507

#29. Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (208 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4738 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77096-1637

#28. Hugo’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (896 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1600 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3728

#27. El Tiempo Cantina- Washington

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (454 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5602 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007-5135

#26. Backstreet Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (457 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1103 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77019-3609

#25. Rainbow Lodge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (356 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2011 Ella Blvd at East TC Jester, Houston, TX 77008-2701

#24. Caracol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (638 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2200 Post Oak Blvd Suite #160, Houston, TX 77056-4700

#23. Pappas Burger

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (297 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5815 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77057

#22. Steak 48

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027-4800

#21. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1200 McKinney Street, Houston, TX 77010

#20. Brennan’s of Houston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (980 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3300 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006-6692

#19. Pinkerton’s Barbecue

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1504 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009-3606

#18. Etoile Cuisine et Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: French, European

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1101 Uptown Park Blvd Suite 11, Houston, TX 77056-3223

#17. Peli Peli South African Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,056 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 5085 Westheimer Rd B2515, Houston, TX 77056-5673

#16. Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Deli

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Deli

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2327 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056-4704

#15. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,599 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 8250 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77063-2702

#14. Masraff’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (386 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 9655 Katy Fwy Suite 190, Houston, TX 77024-1382

#13. State Of Grace

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3258 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1002

#12. Xochi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (337 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1777 Walker St Suite A, Houston, TX 77010-5023

#11. Uchi

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (843 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 904 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006-3920

#10. Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood & Crab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (788 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5350 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056-5403

#9. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (435 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5365 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

#8. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (919 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5865 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057-5616

#7. Taste of Texas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,881 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10505 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024-1001

#6. Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,049 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1510 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

#5. Mezza Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Fusion

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057-4559

#4. BCN Taste & Tradition

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Spanish

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4210 Roseland St, Houston, TX 77006-5516

#3. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (630 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 12848 Queensbury Ln Suite 200, Houston, TX 77024

#2. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,236 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5839 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057

#1. La Griglia

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (479 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, International

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2002 West Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

