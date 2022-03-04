Seafood, once enjoyed only by Americans living on the coasts, is now available everywhere thanks to greatly improved transportation and storing technology. And Americans love seafood: Red Lobster, the casual dining chain, has hundreds of locations in 44 states and brought in $2.5 billion in sales in 2019. But Americans who love seafood seek it out in historic establishments and fine-dining restaurants as well as chains. Cooking styles and techniques vary across regions, many of which have their own specialized and beloved takes on seafood preparation, from boils to bakes to bisques.

To celebrate all things that travel from sea to dinner plates, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor.

#30. Masraff’s

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (387 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 9655 Katy Fwy Suite 190, Houston, TX 77024-1382

#29. BB’s Tex Orleans

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2701 White Oak Dr Corner of Studewood St. and White Oak Dr., Houston, TX 77009-2714

#28. Blue Water Seafood Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (108 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6107 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77069-4106

#27. Liberty Kitchen and Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (257 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1050 Studewood St, Houston, TX 77008-7140

#26. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6015 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77057

#25. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (184 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7110 FM 1960 Rd. West, Houston, TX 77069

#24. Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (179 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4224 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77027-2902

#23. Eunice Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3737 Buffalo Speedway Unit 100, Houston, TX 77098-3738

#22. Bayou City Seafood & Pasta

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4730 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027-6604

#21. Aquarium Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (493 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 410 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002

#20. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 13080 Northwest Fwy US Hwy 290 at Hollister Road, Houston, TX 77040

#19. Blue Onyx Bistro

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4720 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027-6604

#18. Captain Benny’s Half Shell

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8506 Main St, Houston, TX 77025-2703

#17. Captain Tom’s Seafood & Oyster

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (104 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9651 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070-6110

#16. Redfish Seafood Grill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, Sushi

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 19550 State Highway 249, Houston, TX 77070-3002

#15. Tommy’s Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2555 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX 77058-1521

#14. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 12420 East Fwy, Houston, TX 77015-5504

#13. Goode Company Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (297 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10201 Katy Fwy Ste 400 Memorial, Houston, TX 77024

#12. The Oceanaire Seafood Room

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (439 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5061 Westheimer Rd Suite 8050, Houston, TX 77056

#11. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (160 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, TX 77010

#10. Willie G’s Seafood

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (302 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1640 West Loop S The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, Houston, TX 77027

#9. Tony Mandola’s Gulf Coast Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (268 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1212 Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77019

#8. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2525 South Loop West Freeway, Houston, TX 77054

#7. Pappas Seafood House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (288 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 11301 I-45 N., Houston, TX 77037

#6. State Of Grace

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 3258 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1002

#5. Caracol

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (640 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2200 Post Oak Blvd Suite #160, Houston, TX 77056-4700

#4. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (418 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 10499 I-10 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024

#3. Goode Company Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (754 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2621 Westpark Dr, Houston, TX 77098

#2. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (631 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 12848 Queensbury Ln Suite 200, Houston, TX 77024

#1. Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (790 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5350 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056-5403

