Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse.

Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Houston on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

#30. Gauchos Do Sul

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 126 Vintage Park Blvd H Building H, Houston, TX 77070

#29. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 788 W Sam Houston Pkwy N Suite 788, Houston, TX 77024

#28. Saltgrass Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 17275 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77064

#27. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 124B Fm 1960 Rd, Houston, TX 77073

#26. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (225 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5433 Westheimer Road Suite 100, Houston, TX 77056-5333

#25. Morton’s The Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1001 McKinney St Suite A4, Houston, TX 77002-6417

#24. Morton’s The Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (279 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5000 Westheimer Rd Suite 190, Houston, TX 77056-5613

#23. Saltgrass Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 14909 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090

#22. Churrascos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Latin, Mexican

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2055 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1598

#21. Shula’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1200 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77002

#20. Saltgrass Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (205 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9110 SW Freeway, Houston, TX 77074

#19. Doris Metropolitan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2815 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX

#18. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 840 W Sam Houston Pkwy N City Centre Four, Houston, TX 77024

#17. Mastro’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1650 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054-4815

#16. Killen’s STQ

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2231 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX 77057-3800

#15. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2405 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098

#14. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Champions

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 9730 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX 77070-3200

#13. Brenner’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10911 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079

#12. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille- Baybrook

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 700 Baybrook Mall Suite H110, Houston, TX 77546

#11. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Memorial City

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 9827 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024-1201

#10. III Forks

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (304 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1201 San Jacinto St Ste 129 Suite 129, Corner of San Jacinto & Dallas St, Houston, TX 77002-6930

#9. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (581 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5061 Westheimer Rd Suite 8060, Houston, TX 77056

#8. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (922 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5865 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057-5616

#7. B & B Butcher & Restaurant – Houston

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (410 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1814 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007-6131

#6. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (436 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5365 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056

#5. Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,086 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1510 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002

#4. Taste of Texas

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,890 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 10505 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024-1001

#3. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 1200 McKinney Street, Houston, TX 77010

#2. Steak 48

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027-4800

#1. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,244 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 5839 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057

