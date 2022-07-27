Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse.
Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Houston on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
#30. Gauchos Do Sul
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 126 Vintage Park Blvd H Building H, Houston, TX 77070
#29. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 788 W Sam Houston Pkwy N Suite 788, Houston, TX 77024
#28. Saltgrass Steak House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 17275 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77064
#27. Texas Roadhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 124B Fm 1960 Rd, Houston, TX 77073
#26. Ruth’s Chris Steak House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (225 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 5433 Westheimer Road Suite 100, Houston, TX 77056-5333
#25. Morton’s The Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1001 McKinney St Suite A4, Houston, TX 77002-6417
#24. Morton’s The Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (279 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 5000 Westheimer Rd Suite 190, Houston, TX 77056-5613
#23. Saltgrass Steak House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 14909 North Fwy, Houston, TX 77090
#22. Churrascos
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Latin, Mexican
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2055 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098-1598
#21. Shula’s Steak House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1200 Louisiana Street, Houston, TX 77002
#20. Saltgrass Steak House
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (205 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9110 SW Freeway, Houston, TX 77074
#19. Doris Metropolitan
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2815 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX
#18. The Capital Grille
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (192 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 840 W Sam Houston Pkwy N City Centre Four, Houston, TX 77024
#17. Mastro’s Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (138 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1650 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054-4815
#16. Killen’s STQ
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2231 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX 77057-3800
#15. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2405 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77098
#14. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Champions
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (256 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 9730 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX 77070-3200
#13. Brenner’s Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (215 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 10911 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079
#12. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille- Baybrook
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (403 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 700 Baybrook Mall Suite H110, Houston, TX 77546
#11. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – Memorial City
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (221 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 9827 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024-1201
#10. III Forks
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (304 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1201 San Jacinto St Ste 129 Suite 129, Corner of San Jacinto & Dallas St, Houston, TX 77002-6930
#9. Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (581 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 5061 Westheimer Rd Suite 8060, Houston, TX 77056
#8. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (922 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 5865 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057-5616
#7. B & B Butcher & Restaurant – Houston
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (410 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1814 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007-6131
#6. The Capital Grille
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (436 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 5365 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77056
#5. Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,086 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1510 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002
#4. Taste of Texas
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,890 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 10505 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024-1001
#3. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1200 McKinney Street, Houston, TX 77010
#2. Steak 48
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027-4800
#1. Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,244 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 5839 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057
