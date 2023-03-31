This Sunday event is open to all ages

HOUSTON (KIAH) Are you ready for some of the best BBQ in the world? Head north of Houston to Humble for the 2023 Houston Barbeque Festival.

For the 10th year, this community staple will bring together some of the most delicious and world renowned Bar-B-Que you can find. And it takes places Sunday April 2nd, 1pm to 4pm, at the Humble Civic Center Arena Complex, at 8233 Will Clayton Pkwy in Humble.

Some of the most popular barbecue joints in Southeast Texas will be on hand along with several new and up and coming places will be in attendance.

Some of the vendors include : 1701 Barbecue, Bar-A-BBQ, Blood Bros BBQ, Brett’s BBQ Shop, The Brisket House*, Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue, Burns Original BBQ, CorkScrew BBQ*, Daddy Duncan’s BBQ, Dozier’s BBQ, Feges BBQ, Fire Craft BBQ, Gatlin’s BBQ*, Harlem Rd Texas BBQ, Henderson & Kane, JQ’s Tex Mex BBQ, Khoi Barbecue, Lenox Bar-B-Q*, Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue, Nomad Barbecue, Pinkerton’s Barbecue, Pizzitola’s Bar-B-Cue, Ray’s BBQ Shack, Reveille Barbecue Co, Roegels Barbecue Co., Southern Q BBQ, Tejas Chocolate & BBQ, The Pit Room, Tin Roof BBQ*, True Texas BBQ, Truth BBQ.

Houston BBW Festival

Tickets are $80 Plus fee & tax and include entry into the festival and unlimited sample portions from each participating Houston barbecue joint.

There are also tickets of $150 for VIP Admission plus fee & tax. This includes entry into the festival one hour early (at noon) and unlimited sample portions from each participating Houston barbecue joint. A T-shirt and one (1) drink ticket are also included.

Children ages 6 and younger are admitted for Free!

Houston BBQ Festival

To ensure a quality event for everyone involved, ticket sales are limited. All tickets will be sold in advance – no ticket sales at the door. There will be no refunds. Tickets are transferable.

The event, which is expected to be a sell out, will happen rain or shine. A bar with craft and domestic beers will be available.

Houston BBQ Festival

This year proceeds benefit the Recovery Houston Foundation. for more information on the 10th Annual Houston Barbeque Festival click here.