HOUSTON (KIAH) — Every year, Americans look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving with family and friends. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still top-of-mind, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds us all that it’s also important to keep family and friends safe from foodborne illness this Thanksgiving.
“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times to remind people about food safety,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “I personally know how much effort it takes to prepare a full Thanksgiving meal, and I always ensure I’m following safe food practices like handwashing, using a food thermometer and avoiding cross-contamination.”
By following the tips below, you’ll lessen the chances of having a visit from foodborne illness — an unwelcome visitor — at your table this Thanksgiving.
How to clean and sanitize your Thanksgiving turkey
Always wash your hands before preparing and handling food. Handwashing helps to prevent the spread of germs. Recent USDA observational research showed that 95 percent of participants failed to properly wash their hands before handing food. Make sure to follow the steps to wash your hands properly.
Clean and sanitize any surfaces that will touch food such as tabletops, kitchen counters, stoves, sinks, etc.
How to avoid cross-contamination when making your Thanksgiving meal
How to thaw the Thanksgiving turkey safely
How to cook a Thanksgiving turkey thoroughly
HOW TO: Safely stuffing your Turkey to avoid contamination
The two-hour rule on how to cook your Thanksgiving turkey
What to do with your leftovers
