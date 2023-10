HOUSTON (KIAH) — Monday morning is your opportunity to celebrate the Houston Astros with a FREE donut.

If you were a fan in attendance at a postseason game in recent days, you can stop by Shipley Don-Nuts to celebrate with Astros mascot Orbit and the Shooting Stars. Plus, a chance to receive Astros prizes.

Grab your “Stro-Nut” at Shipley Do-Nuts at 2723 Yale at the North Loop Monday morning from 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m..