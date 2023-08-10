HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you enjoy Chick-fil-A, you could be in for a treat this month. It’s time for back-to-school and as parents gear up to send kids out each weekday morning, Chick-fil-A is offering a special treat. Enjoy a breakfast entrée, on the house!
They’re calling it the “Rise ‘n Dine” Giveaway.
Guests can select one of seven breakfast entrées using the Chick-fil-A® App to redeem for FREE.
It happens Monday, Aug. 14 till Saturday, Aug. 19 at participating Houston Chick-fil-A restaurants. Breakfast hours may vary, and breakfast is not available at all locations.
Check out a location near you for details.