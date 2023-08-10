HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you enjoy Chick-fil-A, you could be in for a treat this month. It’s time for back-to-school and as parents gear up to send kids out each weekday morning, Chick-fil-A is offering a special treat. Enjoy a breakfast entrée, on the house!

They’re calling it the “Rise ‘n Dine” Giveaway.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Guests can select one of seven breakfast entrées using the Chick-fil-A® App to redeem for FREE.

It happens Monday, Aug. 14 till Saturday, Aug. 19 at participating Houston Chick-fil-A restaurants. Breakfast hours may vary, and breakfast is not available at all locations.

Check out a location near you for details.